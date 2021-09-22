Beer City Dog Biscuits gets new home, new flavor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since first appearing as the WOOD TV8 Community Spotlight in May, Beer City Dog Biscuits has added more team members and flavors and found a new home.

The nonprofit was formed three years ago by two West Michigan moms who realized there weren’t many options for adults with disabilities to own a place in the workforce. So Leslie Hooker and Suzanne Wilcox created that option: Beer City Dog Biscuits. The bakery gives adults with special needs a business to call their own.

They take leftover beer grains and use a simple recipe of eggs, peanut butter, rice flour and grains donated by Founders Brewing Co., to make dog biscuits.

The growing operation now has between 140 and 150 Brew Bakers making the dough, filling the molds, packaging, sealing and even delivering the biscuits to local retailers. They bring in eight groups from the Kent ISD Community Transition Campus to work on the biscuits, too.

Beer City Dog Biscuits has also added a new flavor, Cherry Coconut Crunch, and moved to a new location at Sunshine Community Church in Grand Rapids.

