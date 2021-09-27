Artists Creating Together gears up for a creative October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Artists Creating Together, the nonprofit that gives people of all ages and all abilities the chance to express themselves creatively, is getting ready for another creative fall season.

On Oct. 13, ACT will host its Open Studio session, which allows anyone, of any ability, the chance to create. For $10 a person, you can follow along with a guided project or create your own. The guided projects are inspired by an artist with a disability.

At the end of the month on the 27th, ACT will host its Halloween Zoom Dance Party! It’s free, but it is asking for registration in advance.

Learn more about what ACT offers and how to get involved here, or watch the video above.

