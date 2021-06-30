Art for Everyone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – “Museums belong to everyone.”

That’s the message The Grand Rapids Art Museum wants to send with its continued participation in the Museums For All program.

The program, introduced by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly.

Anyone with a SNAP card can visit the GRAM for free, along with 3 other guests! There is no registration: simply bring your SNAP card and a photo ID, and enjoy the many wonderful exhibits the GRAM has to offer.

GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen says access to the arts is critical to the vibrancy of the community.

“This program furthers the Museum’s initiative of offering inclusive and accessible experiences for visitors year-round.“ Dana Friis-Hansen

The GRAM is one of 250 institutions across the country that takes part in Museums for All. In Grand Rapids, The Children’s Museum and the UICA also participate.