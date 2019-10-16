Art as an emotional outlet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For some people, art can be an emotional outlet. A way to express how you are feeling and what you are going through. Tomorrow there’s a special art show going on that supports local artists who manage a mental Illness. Christy Buck from be nice. is here to tell us all about it.

The 26th Annual Shining Through Art Show and Auction is happening this Thursday, tomorrow, at Clearwater Place in Grand Rapids.

Shining Through is a platform for local artists who manage ongoing mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, or PTSD, to receive praise and recognition of overcoming their struggles, creating something truly beautiful, and being compensated as a true artist.

51% of the proceeds raised for the artwork through the silent auction will go back to the artist while the remaining funds will support their mental health and suicide prevention programs throughout the community.

This year’s theme piece was created by Rick Stephens and is titled, “Breakthrough.”

Rick is a Desert Storm veteran who manages PTSD, anxiety and depression. His piece has a great story with it. It was originally painted completely black and over the span of 9 months, Rick transformed the piece into what it is now. He said it shows a journey of growth from a dark place to a place of joy.

