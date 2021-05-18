Aquinas College launches new accounting and auditing certificate program

The Academic Building on the campus of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new program for non-CPA professionals is being offered by Aquinas College. There is an increasing demand for non-accounting professionals in the workforce, and the Accounting and Auditing Certificate Program is designed to train students in financial accounting, accounting systems and auditing.

Changes in technology over the years has opened the door for non-accounting professionals, such as IT professionals and engineers, to partner with financial teams.

The program will be led by Aquinas College’s three full-time accounting professors.

Professor Brad Keuning says the program meets a rapidly increasing need in the business community in West Michigan.

“One of the key elements of the Aquinas College Accounting and Auditing Certificate Program is our ability to deliver critical skills that non-accounting professionals can use to help their financial teams and organizations succeed.” —– Professor Brad Keuning

Among the topics:

Accounting and auditing fundamentals, Financial statement and ratio analysis, Introduction to accounting systems and Experiential audit simulation

Registration is open for the program, which begins June 1 and runs for 10 weeks. Classes will meet online every Tuesday from 7-10pm.