Sign Up to be a Donation Site

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Standale
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Border Report Tour
To The Point
Project 1 by ArtPrize
Top Stories
Snowstorm hits northern Rocky Mountains; Montana gets brunt
Top Stories
5 arrested for stealing from cars in Grand Haven
Oakland County confirms 2 more cases of rabies in skunks
What’s next as House committees launch impeachment probes
Celebrate the relighting of Grand Haven catwalk
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Pro Football Challenge
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Auto Racing Challenge
Top Stories
Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 5
Top Stories
West MI native on to track world final
Anderson earns AL batting title at .335 as White Sox win
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Clint Hurdle
Chiefs score late, stay undefeated with win over Lions
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Angel Tree
Angel Tree Donation Site Sign Up
More
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Top Stories
DIY charcoal mask for fast detox
Top Stories
Welcome Lisa Coe to the WOTV 4 Women Crew
Steal her secrets: Dr. Pamela Keenan shares the interview question every woman needs to be prepared to answer
Hearing loss and the risk of falls
GNO: “There’s No Business Like Show Business” talent showcase
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Are you smarter than a college student when it comes to finances?
Top Stories
Fourth grade students and local artist collaborate for Project 1 installation
Top Stories
DisArt presents Voices at Project 1 this weekend
Why your family should get a YMCA family membership
Making exercise fun at 13th annual Grand Rapids Kids Marathon
Unbe-LEAF-able fun events in West Michigan this weekend
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest returning to American Idol season 3
Top Stories
Hannah Brown steals the show with Taylor Swift’s “Lover” on DWTS week 2
Top Stories
WOTV Idol: Meet the Top 20
Friday digital exclusive: WOTV Idol Top 20- final 4 announced
Thursday digital exclusive: WOTV Idol Top 20- 4 more singers announced
Wednesday digital exclusive: WOTV Idol- 4 more contestants advance to Top 20
Contests
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Sign Up to be a Donation Site
Angel Tree
Frequently Asked Questions
Fill out my
online form
.