GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 33rd year, WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army are proud to help provide a memorable holiday for families across West Michigan. With generous support from local businesses, churches and families the Angel Tree Toy drive has brought the magic of Christmas morning to more than 500,000 children.

Now, families can register if they are in need of assistance for Christmas this year. And those who are hoping to help support can host an Angel Tree. Sign-up is simple and the Salvation Army of the Great Lakes will mail tags directly to requested locations.

Beginning on Nov. 1, those sites can start collecting unwrapped toys that reflect the tags selected. Sites are responsible for their own tree display. However, the Salvation Army says not having a tree shouldn’t be a deterrent to hosting. They suggest getting creative with how the cards are displayed: paper Christmas Trees, bulletin boards and boxes wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper for toy collection.

Last year, more than 400 Angel Tree sites helped collect nearly 10,000 gifts, helping to respond to the 47% increase in Christmas assistance year over year. The Salvation Army is anticipating an even greater need this Christmas based on the need they’ve already seen this year.

Sign up here if you need Christmas assistance.

Sign up here to host an Angel Tree.