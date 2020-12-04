Salvation Army: Need for help is greater than ever in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we near the end of the year, it’s important to remember that 2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of people.

That’s why the Salvation Army is doing its part to make sure families don’t go without this season, and into the next year as well.

And while West Michiganders have been very generous this year, the need for help is greater than ever.

“We’re looking at probably a 55% increase over what we served last year at Christmas time,” said Major Glen Caddy with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says 30% of those who requested assistance this year have never applied before, and the need far surpasses the holidays.

“We’re on track to serve probably a thousand families through our housing program between the last four months of the year, to help with eviction prevention,” Caddy said.

And as expected, West Michigan has stepped up and at least for the moment, donations are keeping pace with the need.

“We’re on the edge of providing hope for now, but providing hope into the future as well,” Caddy said.

That hope for the future comes from you. The red kettles are out and the Angel Trees are up, so you can donate or choose a tag and drop off a toy. Online donations are highly encouraged.

Also important this year? Volunteering. You can volunteer as a bell ringer and this year, the Salvation Army needs volunteers to help pre-pack the toys that will be distributed to children in the area in a few weeks.

ONLINE:

Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive