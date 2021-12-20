Salvation Army Kent County provides Christmas magic with Angel Tree toy distribution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the countdown to Christmas in the single digits, the Salvation Army of Kent County began helping Santa with that Christmas magic through the Angel Tree Toy Drive toy distribution.

Thanks to the generosity of West Michigan, SAKC will help more than 1,500 families and provide that Christmas morning miracle to more than 3,600 kids.

Registered parents were able to shop for their children through gifts collected during the Angel Tree Toy Drive. Those gifts were collected by businesses, churches and families across West Michigan and returned unwrapped to the Salvation Army.

WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army have partnered 31 years for the toy drive to make the season bright for families across West Michigan and have been able to help more than 500,000 kids thanks to the generosity of the community.





Angel Toy Drive toy distribution at Salvation Army Kent County Headquarters, 2021.

The season of giving does not end at Christmas: The SAKC Hope Marches On campaign includes their Red Kettles, which will be out until Christmas Eve and run online through January.