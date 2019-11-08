Making the holidays brighter with Angel Tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- This year WOODTV 8 is once again partnering up with the Salvation Army to bring Christmas cheer to more children in West Michigan. The Angel Tree Toy Drive kicks off today and here to talk more about how you can get involved is our very own Eva Aguirre Copper and Major Caddy from the Salvation Army.

The WOOD TV8 / Salvation Army Angel Tree partnership is 29 years old this year with this long-standing partnership, We’ve provided over half a million children in West Michigan with toys at Christmas who would otherwise have gone without. Toys donated in the community stay in the community.