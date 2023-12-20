GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas is just days away, and the Salvation Army Angel Tree is helping bring holiday cheer to West Michigan families.

WOOD TV8 has partnered with the program for 33 years.

On Wednesday, shoppers picked out their gifts at The Point Church in Grand Rapids. Participants had to apply in advance to qualify for the program.

Shoppers could select from a variety of gifts, ranging from toys for infants all the way to gifts for teenagers.

Getting Christmas presents for Carise Moore’s family is no easy task, she says, but the Salvation Army Angel Tree is helping simplify the process.

“I’m shopping for four,” Moore said. “It seemed like I was in a toy store … a lot of things to choose from.”

Moore says the program is helping make Christmas possible for her family.

“This year has been a real struggle,” Moore said. “It’s just me, and I’m trying to take care of these four babies on my own. So, you know, it definitely helps a lot.”

She appreciates the donated toys and the volunteers who help collect, sort and distribute the gifts.

“It’s such a big community, and everyone is just so gracious, especially around this time of year,” Moore said.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program lets shoppers pick out Christmas gifts. (Dec. 20, 2023)

Major Tim Meyer, the area commander of The Salvation Army, says about 500 families come through each day over a three-day period.

“There’s no way we could do this without the support of the community, without hundreds of volunteers helping,” Meyer said. “Here with the Christmas assistance, we’ve had about a 7% increase over last year, and that year was a 20% increase over the previous year.”

The Salvation Army food pantry says demand doubled this summer over last year.

Donations for the Red Kettle campaign in the Grand Rapids area are down this year, the nonprofit says.

“This year, we’re about $250,000 under this point last year,” Meyer said. “So I’m getting a little bit concerned as we get closer to the holiday weekend.”

The Angel Tree gifts are providing relief for families to know they will have presents under the tree and spread Christmas cheer.

“I can’t wait to see their faces,” Moore said.

