GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marked the final day for families to sign up for assistance through the Salvation Army this Christmas.

WOOD TV8 has partnered with the Salvation Army for a 33rd year to provide holiday memories this season with the annual Angel Tree Toy Drive. Last year, the drive brought in gifts for nearly 10,000 children, a 47% increase from the year prior.

This year, however, the Salvation Army is desperately seeking donations for the holiday season. The Kalamazoo branch has sent out an “urgent” call for help this year and the Great Lakes Division has said the need is up 200% in 2023.

You can still donate items past Friday’s deadline to apply. Gifts will be accepted until Dec. 18 at any Angel Tree or Salvation Army site.

You can register your family for assistance throughout the rest of the day by clicking here.