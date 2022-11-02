The Angel Tree Toy drive has brought the joy of Christmas to more than 500,000 children over 32 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For 32 years, the Salvation Army in Kent County and WOOD TV8 have helped make the miracle of Christmas morning come true for more than half a million children.

Now through Dec. 3, families in need of holiday assistance can apply here to receive gifts, clothes or food for the holiday season.

You can also be a part of the joy by hosting an Angel Tree and collecting the gifts and gift cards that will be distributed to families in need. Anyone can host an Angel Tree: businesses, churches or families. Or be a part of the community Christmas solution and shop online or donate directly to the SAKC.

Toys donated from the 2021 Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Last year, with the generosity of the entire community, the Salvation Army and WOOD TV8 helped more than 1,500 families and 3,600 children wake up to the joy and magic of a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. It will take the entire community’s support again to meet the increasing needs of assistance and ensuring that no child goes without this holiday season.

