Community Affairs Director Casey Jones spotlights Angel Tree Toy Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All week long on Daybreak, anchor Casey Jones is highlighting a few of the initiatives undertaken by WOOD TV8’s Community Affairs Department as he takes over as the department’s director on July 6.

Wednesday was a very festive preview of a project WOOD TV8 is proud to collaborate on with the Salvation Army each year, the Angel Tree Toy Drive.

For 30 years WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army have teamed up to help put gifts under the tree on Christmas morning for West Michigan children in need. With the help of the community more than 500,000 children have woken up Christmas morning with something to unwrap.

This fall, WOOD TV8 will call on the community once again to grab a tag, buy a gift and help make a child’s Christmas wish come true. Christmas is only 178 days away.

Jones will be transitioning to his new role as Community Affairs Director on July 6 and his final day on the Daybreak anchor desk is July 2.