Annual Angel Tree Toy Drive gets underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, the tags can be grabbed, the toys can be bought and businesses or families can begin collecting gifts for the 31st year of the Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Over more than three decades of partnership, WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army have helped the Christmas morning miracle come true for more than 500,000 children with the help of West Michigan.

“Last year was the largest we’ve done in many, many years,” Major Glen Caddy with the Salvation Army said. “We’ve begun taking applications (for this year) and at the rate they’re coming in, it’s every indication that we’re going to be about the same level, if not a little bit higher than we were.”

The Angel Tree Toy Drive is one of the many holiday campaigns run by the Salvation Army Its Red Kettle bells will start ringing Nov. 12.

The Angel Tree is simple: Find a participating Angel Tree business, grab a tag from the tree, buy the toy and bring it unwrapped back to that business or directly to the Salvation Army. Businesses will be accepting toys up until Dec. 15 through 17. Families in need will be able to pick up a toy for their child at the Salvation Army on Dec. 20 and 21 to make sure it’s under the tree at home for Christmas morning.

Rcognizing that many businesses may not have public lobbies because of ongoing pandemic concerns, the Angel Tree Toy Drive again this year has a virtual wishlist option. Toys can be purchased online and shipped right to the Salvation Army.

Any business, church or family can sign up to host an Angel Tree. The Salvation Army is still accepting applications online.

Christmas is just 55 days away but the impact West Michigan can make in a child’s life Christmas morning begins now.