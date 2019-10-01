Angel Tree serving a different kind of holiday spirit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The next major holiday on the calendar might be Halloween, but today we’re getting in a different kind of holiday spirit, the Christmas spirit! It’s time again to talk about the annual Angel Tree Toy Drive and how you can get involved. Eva Aguirre Cooper is here today with Major Glen Caddy of the Salvation Army to tell us all about it.

The WOOD TV8 / Salvation Army Angel Tree partnership is 29 years old this year with this long-standing partnership, We’ve provided over half a million children in West Michigan with toys at Christmas who would otherwise have gone without.

Right now we’re looking to register 500 Angel Tree sites in West Michigan. Businesses, churches, organizations are encouraged to register and host an Angel Tree site. Toys donated in the community stay in the community.