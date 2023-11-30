GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A party on Thursday is celebrating the Angel Tree Toy Drive, which is back for its 33rd year. Over the past decades, the toy drive has brought the magic of Christmas morning to over 500,000 children.

Throughout West Michigan, there are 422 Angel Tree sites, where you can drop off gifts and toys for children in need.

To spread the holiday cheer, WOOD TV8 and Talsma Furniture are hosting a free Christmas party Thursday evening for families in need. Around 100 people are expected to attend the Talsma Angel Tree Party, which is a private event. There will be cookies to decorate, donated by Family Fare; food and hot chocolate; a station to where kids can write letters to Santa; a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” from WOOD TV8’s Bill Steffen; and even a visit from Santa himself. Each kid will leave with a wrapped gift.

If you want to get involved with the Angel Tree Toy Drive, now is the time. Last year, the Salvation Army says it saw a 47% increase in need — and from what organizers have seen so far, the need is even greater this year. Gift cards for teenagers are especially important: The Salvation Army estimates 5,000 teens will be in need this year.

Friday is the last day to sign up to host an Angel Tree, and you have until Dec. 15 to drop off gifts at an Angel Tree location. If you can’t make it to a site, you can make a donation or shop online and have the gifts delivered. You can also volunteer to help sort toys.

For more information, visit the Angel Tree Toy Drive’s website.