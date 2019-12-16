A young life full of Angel Tree giving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Christmas is less than two weeks away, but in the heart of this young man, the Christmas spirit never fades.

Jack Israels has been ringing the “bells” for the Salvation Army here in West Michigan when he was just three years old and from that young age, he realized how it could impact the community and has continued his efforts.

Salvation Army Officer, Bill Brutto, is one of the many who greatly appreciate Jack’s support for the Salvation Army these past seven years.