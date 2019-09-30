29th annual Salvation Army Angel Tree donation site registration begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again – Tuesday, October 1st, will be the 29th annual kick off of the partnership between WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army to bring joy and cheer to thousands of children in West Michigan with the Angel Tree Toy Drive.

WOOD TV8 is asking for businesses, organizations, schools, companies, anyone with a Christmas Tree display to register to become an Angel Tree donation site.

From now through November 1st you can sign up at woodtv.com and click on the Community tab. The local Salvation Army in your area will then reach out to you and provide you Angel Tree tags to put on your Christmas tree. All Angel Tree displays are encouraged to be up and ready for donations by Friday, November 8th.

Official Angel Tree Toy Drive Collection Sites will agree to:

Provide a tree at your site to hang official Angel Tree Toy Drive Tags ( tags will be provided within a week of signing up )

) Collect new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children and teens (infants to 16 years old) in an appropriate place at your site

Begin accepting toys on November 9th and conclude toy collection on December 20th

Take responsibility for transporting all collected toys to the designated Salvation Army Site (details will be provided)

If you or a friend would like to sign up for Angel Tree assistance for this Christmas and you live in Kent County, MI, visit your neighborhood food pantry to get information and sign up or call the United Way 2-1-1 hotline by dialing 211 or 1-800-887-1107.