2020 Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive: How you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may seem a bit early to start thinking about Christmas, but that’s exactly what the Salvation Army is encouraging you to do.

That’s because the Angel Tree toy drive kicks off on Friday and this year, getting gifts into the hands of a child is more important than ever.

For 30 years, the Salvation Army Angel Tree drive has made sure children have a gift at Christmas. And this year, as with many things, the program will operate differently — but the need is just the same. The need for businesses to host a tree, and the need for you to donate toys.

Even though the leaves haven’t all fallen to the ground yet, the Salvation Army is already focusing on a different kind of tree: one with lights, tinsel and tags that represent children or teens who needs something special this holiday season. The wish lists include some hints in case you’re not sure what to buy.

The coronavirus has presented some challenges for the season, so new this year, you can shop and donate online.

Starting Friday, businesses, churches and other local organizations can sign up to host an Angel Tree site and begin collecting toys and gifts. Then, on designated days in December, the gifts can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s warehouse where volunteers will package them into bundles to be handed out to parents.

One thing that won’t change this year is the smile on a child’s face when he or she sees his or her gift under the tree.

For more information about how to shop online for gifts, how to volunteer or to sign up to be a donation site, visit sawmni.org/wmni/angel-tree-toy-drive.