An important message to the community from Metro Health President and CEO, Dr. Peter Hahn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In a videotaped message to the West Michigan community,

Dr. Peter Hahn, President and CEO of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, describes

the fight against COVID-19 as the defining challenge of our time, one that offers everyone an

opportunity to contribute.



Drawing from his experience as an ICU physician and as a healthcare leader, Dr. Hahn notes that

the greatest minds in medicine, science, engineering, and manufacturing are racing to find

vaccines, treatments and innovative solutions.



These experts need time and that is why it is critical for everyone to practice social distancing and

other precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These actions buy precious time.

Everyone has a role to play and every step we take here in West Michigan unites us to the global

cause.



“The finest medical minds in our community and across the nation are working together

on our behalf to develop vaccines and treatments,” Dr. Hahn says. “Brave and tireless healthcare

workers are being joined by an army of civic-minded people from all walks of life – people like

you, resolved to do their part.”

For more information visit metrohealth.net