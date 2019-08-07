Add color to your home & life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We don’t always think about color, but it’s something that can add vibrancy and beauty to things, it can also affect our mood, and our way of living.

Especially when we use color in our home, so we wanted to check in with Art Van Designer, Lindsey Mauntel, for a few ways to add more color to our life!

We often have those go-to colors and those we want to have in our home, can be very different than the colors we love to wear in our clothing. So interesting and the color palettes are often changing. We’re at the end of summer right now and soon we’ll be seeing a lot more fall inspired colors around us.