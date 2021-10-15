A look at the impact on West Michigan from the Football Frenzy Food Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Near the front of a food bank warehouse that saw nearly 30 million pounds of food come through it over the last year, ten volunteers are working together to stack boxes filled with donated food.

Just an hour of their volunteered time can provide up to 200 meals to families facing hunger across West Michigan. And the food they are using to fill those boxes has been piling up inside of the Feeding America West Michigan warehouse from the seven Football Frenzy Food Drives.

While the journey of that food started at Hastings and wove its way through Wayland, Sparta, Wyoming, Grandville, Jenison, Mona Shores and Forest Hills Central before it reached Feeding America West Michigan, its real journey begins there where it’s sorted, packed and sent out to hungry families across 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

Just based on the statistics, it’s likely that more than one of those cheering student faces at the Daybreak Tailgates was facing hunger — one in seven kids face it and one in eight adults.

“It could be anyone, you know, it could be your grandma, it could be your neighbor,” Feeding America West Michigan Communications Manager Molly Kooi said. “It can be, you know, your niece or nephew … Anyone could struggle with hunger. And I did myself.”

Over the course of the season more than 10,000 pounds of food was collected through the first seven weeks.

“I think our neighbors in need that are fighting hunger, you know, in their own homes, they’re the hero of their own story. They’re working hard. They are getting the money that they need to pay their rent, to pay their bills. We’re just helping them out. Each student had a hand in helping,” Kooi said.

Grandville still holds the lead as the top collecting school.

Hastings Wayland Sparta Wyoming Grandville Jenison Mona Shores FHC 290 lbs 3,111 lbs 595 lbs 600 lbs 3,791 lbs 682 lbs 946 lbs TBD The first seven weeks of the Frenzy Food Drive collected 10,015 pounds

Each can, box, bag or donated item that was sorted from the food drives and then packaged in a food box for a neighbor in need is then sent out through the network of about 800 partnering pantries across the state. Those pantries then find the family who needs it.

“We couldn’t do any of the work that we do without them,” Kooi said of the pantries. “Honestly, they are the frontline workers, you know, I mean, we are too but we’re really, you know, a clearing house for the food. We take it all in and then we get it to where it needs to go. They’re the ones that are serving our neighbors in need.”

Through seven weeks West Michigan communities proved their generosity, it was impactful. The kids that participated in a competition to out donate each other brought the energy, excitement and youth that has embodied this Frenzy food fight against hunger and it was encouraging.

“Whether a student donated one canned good and a box of mac and cheese, or a whole tote of all of that, every action counts,” Kooi said of how impressed she was with each student body. “No action is too small and every single student that participated really made a difference in the lives of their neighbors. There’s food on there because of what they did.”