Rick Albin and Bill Steffen volunteer at the Meijer LPGA Classic as part of the Nexstar Day of Caring. (June 16, 2022)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Each year on June 17, employees at Nexstar Media Group stations across the country are given up to a half-day’s work of pay to volunteer.

Each station chooses a cause within its community. This year, WOOD TV8 decided to give back by being a part of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

The golf tournament is more than the biggest names in golf playing to take home the more than $2 million champion prize. It is also a charitable event through Meijer’s Simply Give campaign, raising $1.2 million in donations to help fight hunger in West Michigan and across the Midwest.

“The cause for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is what Founder’s Day of Caring is all about, giving back directly to the community,” WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manager Julie Brinks said. “We are thrilled to be a small part of such a large impact, giving our time and focus to helping the hungry in West Michigan while being a part of a premier local event.”

Over the duration of the tournament, more than 60 volunteer shifts will be filled with WOOD TV8 faces, volunteering for hospitality work and the Grand Taste concessions. By the time the champion of the Classic is crowned Sunday, the WOOD TV8 staff will have given back well over 250 hours of their time to continue to make the tournament, now in its eighth year, a success.

WOOD TV8 volunteers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Nexstar’s Day of Caring. (June 16, 2022)

For the station employees unable to leave their scheduled shifts because of the nature of the job, the station is also promoting an internal way to give back, creating Father’s Day cards for dads in need. WOOD TV8 is partnering with Samaritas and putting together cards for senior dads, adoptive dads, foster dads and dads with children in substance recovery programs to make sure they know they are remembered on this weekend’s holiday.

Over the next few days, 200 Nexstar stations across the United States will be volunteering and making a difference in their communities through tens of thousands of hours volunteered. Last year, 4,234 Nexstar employees volunteered a total of 15,198 hours at 156 charitable organizations.