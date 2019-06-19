2019 Connecting with Community Awards special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We asked our community to nominate non-profit organizations from West Michigan that they believe truly connects with community. Watch the eight finalists and their stories to see which non-profit organization won the 2019 Connecting with Community Award as well as the 2019 Community Choice Award!

Connecting with Community was formed to combine collaborative efforts in West Michigan to solve problems and address community needs. Their mission statement is: Connecting with Community combines the expertise and leadership of our community partners. Our commitment is to lead, serve and inspire by collaborating, teaching and empowering you to create an even better community.

Our eight finalist are listed below:

Alano Club of Kent County

Base Camp & Solomon’s Porch

Free your Superhero

Inner City Christian Federation

School Emergency Response Coalition

Silent Observer – Project Night Lights

TheEcoDryer

Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue & LaFleur Marketing