Community

Connecting with Community Partners

Art Van Furniture

More Art Van Furniture

Grand Rapids Community Foundation

More Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Metro Health

More Metro Health

Mercantile Bank

More Mercantile Bank
Partnering Community Organizations

Be Nice

More Be Nice

DTE Energy

More DTE Energy

Hospice of Michigan

More Hospice Of Michigan

Huntington Bank

More Huntington Bank

Mary Free Bed

More Mary Free Bed

Van Andel Institute

More Van Andel Institute

More Community Headlines

Connecting with Community Partner Links

WOOD TV8 Partner Links