Community
KCAS Pets of the Week: Twist and Roxy
VAI creating hope and health around the world
KCAS Pets of the Week: Jax and Lucky
Connecting with Community Award finalist react to nominations
Meet Lauren, a stroke survivor
Art Van Furniture
Art Van Furniture is encouraging others to donate
More Art Van Furniture
Grand Rapids Community Foundation
Why Partner with GRCF?
More Grand Rapids Community Foundation
Metro Health
Stroke Awareness Month – one West Michigan women’s journey
More Metro Health
Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank is helping with the path to home ownership!
More Mercantile Bank
Be Nice
How to start the conversation of mental illness
More Be Nice
DTE Energy
Winter Weather tips from DTE Energy
More DTE Energy
Hospice of Michigan
Barley, BBQ & Beats: hand-crafted cocktails, mouth-watering food and great live music
More Hospice Of Michigan
Huntington Bank
Armed Forces Thanksgiving returns to GR
More Huntington Bank
Mary Free Bed
Meet Lauren, a stroke survivor
More Mary Free Bed
Van Andel Institute
VAI creating hope and health around the world
More Van Andel Institute
More Community Headlines
People’s choice: Connecting with Community award winner
KCAS Pet of the Week: Star
Van Andel Institute: Dedicating its future to transforming lives
CWC Awards Finalist: Inner City Christian Federation
KCAS Pets of the Week: Muna and Hudson
Stroke Awareness Month – one West Michigan women’s journey
How to start the conversation of mental illness
CWC Awards Finalist: School Emergency Response Coalition
Armed Forces Thanksgiving returns to GR
Barley, BBQ & Beats: hand-crafted cocktails, mouth-watering food and great live music
