Cloudy West Michigan

In the 9 days from November 28 through December 6, Grand Rapids recorded just 59 minutes of sunshine – that’s less than one hour in nice days! Grand Rapids has recorded only two days with more than 50% sunshine since Oct. 24th. We had just 18% of possible sunshine in the month of November.

I read this article that stated that Grand Rapids, Michigan was the most depressed city in the U.S. I question that…but I also wondered if the weather had something to do with that. If that were to be the case, West Michigan would be more depressed in November than in June or July.

On average, December is the cloudiest month of the year in West Michigan, with just 20% of possible sunshine. It’s uphill from there as we start 2020. (pic. above of sunset Fri. evening from John Steinhauer).