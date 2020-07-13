WOOD TV8 and Clear the Shelters Announce 2020 Participants

WOOD TV8 and Clear the Shelters announce month-long adoption and donation event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is excited to announce its returning partnership with Clear the Shelters that will benefit participating animal shelters and rescues for the entire month of August in addition to the one-day event on Saturday, August 29th.

New this year, shelters and rescues will have the added bonus of not having to reduce adoption rates. If pet lovers are unable to adopt a pet, the campaign will showcase the benefit of donating to shelters and rescues that have been hit hard by COVID-19 by partnering with GreaterGood.org to make donating easier than ever before.

Returning for another year with adoptable pets are the shelters below. Adoptable pets are also viewable on the WeRescue App – a free iOS app – with the Clear the Shelters filter option.

Get ready to find your fur-ever best friend!