GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After rescuing his dog Bojo from an animal shelter, Sports Director Jack Doles and his family realized what a great fit Bojo was for their family! Jack encourages others to find other great pets through animal shelters across West Michigan.

If you’d like to adopt a “fur-ever” friend like Bojo, visit here to find all the participating animal shelters for this year’s Clear the Shelters event happening all month long!