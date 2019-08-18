Furry friends get adopted during Clear the Shelters event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 and NBC stations across the country teamed up Saturday with hundreds of shelters to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

Several shelters throughout West Michigan participated in this year’s Clear the Shelters event, which included the Humane Society of West Michigan, Harbor Humane Society, Cober’s Canine Rescue, Unleashed Love Pet Rescue, Tail Wagger’s Pet Rescue and Michele’s Rescue of Michigan.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can still adopt a pet from any of the participating shelters.