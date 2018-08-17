Famed Photographer Uses Photos to Help Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Applications to adopt puppies rescued from a suspected hoarding situation in the city of Orange will be accepted by OC Animal Care beginning Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors said.

Organizers said the public had been inquiring about the adoption process for the Shih Tzus that were rescued from a filthy home in an affluent neighborhood back in May. One hundred and forty dogs were recovered and are currently being cared for at OC Animal Care. Approximately 50 of them have received clearance for adoption.