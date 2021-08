GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- WOOD TV8 is trying to clear the shelters. From August 23 to September 19, we are encouraging all to adopt an animal from the filling shelters. You can find all of the participating shelters at https://www.woodtv.com/clear-the-shelters/.

In partnership with Dou-Pet, WOOD TV8 is running the Clear the Shelter Duo-Pet GO B & B giveaway. Enter for a chance to win one of six Duo-Pets GO B & B (bed and breakfast)!