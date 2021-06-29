Community Affairs Director Casey Jones spotlights Clear the Shelters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All week long on Daybreak, anchor Casey Jones is highlighting a few of the initiatives undertaken by WOOD TV8’s Community Affairs Department.

One project that so many employees at WOOD TV8 and community members across West Michigan love dearly is the Clear the Shelters campaign.

It’s a national effort to adopt animals from shelters and rescues. Each year more than 100,000 animals are rescued across America.

Last year, during the pandemic, the campaign shifted from a single-day event to a month-long effort. It will remain the same in 2021 with a one-day event on Aug. 23, kicking off the month-long drive through Sept. 19.

Similar to 2020, if people are unable to adopt it is easier than ever to donate through the GreaterGood.org or the Clear the Shelters Fund.

The Clear the Shelters Fund allows donors to give to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Last year, more than $1.3 million was raised.

Jones will be transitioning to his new role as Community Affairs Director on July 6 and his final day on the Daybreak anchor desk is July 2.