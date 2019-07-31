Clear the Shelters is back! Save the date!

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, WOOD TV8 and NBC stations across the country teamed up with hundreds of shelters to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

The event was all about finding homes for tens of thousands of animals, and the turnout at the Humane Society of West Michigan — one of the participating shelters in West Michigan — was a success, according to Trudy Ender, the shelter’s executive director.