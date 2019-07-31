Clear the Shelters is back! Join NBC & Telemundo stations on August 17th for the annual pet adoption event that has helped more than 250,000 pets find forever homes nationwide. To find your new furry family member, please visit: https://www.woodtv.com/clear-the-shelters/
#CleartheShelters
Clear the Shelters is back! Save the date!
Clear the Shelters is back! Join NBC & Telemundo stations on August 17th for the annual pet adoption event that has helped more than 250,000 pets find forever homes nationwide. To find your new furry family member, please visit: https://www.woodtv.com/clear-the-shelters/