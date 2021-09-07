Clear the Shelters: Dan Hasty makes right call with Tessie

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Dan Hasty has sat in the radio booth for the West Michigan Whitecaps for the last six seasons providing play-by-play for the Midwest League baseball team. But perhaps the best call he’s made over those years was waiting on the right rescue dog — Tessie.

“I always wanted a Golden Retriever, never had one. And so I went on all the websites and got the idea pretty quickly that Goldens just don’t become rescues, they just don’t become pets that you can adopt. They’re just that hard to find,” Hasty said. “Then all of a sudden, a picture came up for what was described as a petite golden at roughly 10 months. And without thinking I just sent an email, almost reflexively, and sure enough, I got a response back within a few minutes saying you know, ‘hey I just got five more emails right after you sent me yours, you were the first one, would you like to come meet her?'”

By the time Hasty packed up and headed to the Toledo shelter he would have to brush up on some of his best Whitecaps outfielder impersonations.

“When they brought her out, I saw her and she actually leaped over the counter and I had to catch her,” Hasty laughed. “I didn’t expect that to happen.”

Tessie is all Hasty could have asked for in a dog. He says she’s the type of animal that loves everyone and loves to be loved by everyone. In fact, at the animal shelter, they had nicknamed her the “Prom Queen” because everybody loved her. She is gentle, he says, despite all of her wild enthusiasm, and is still a puppy at heart. Of course, all of that doesn’t come without some curveballs.

“My wife and I, we were talking, way and when we first started dating, she joked about how she wanted to have the dog sleep at the end of the bed,” Hasty remembered. “And I was like, that is never, ever happening with us. Fast forward, like three years later and that dog sleeps in the bed every single night. So, you know, it’s funny how life comes at you fast.”

No matter the speed life has come at the Hastys — a move and their first child — Tessie has been wagging right alongside of them. That only reinforces the principle that Hasty and his wife were raised with: Rescuing is important.

“I just knew that this was the way things worked, we went to a humane society. That’s just the process that began getting a dog. So I was raised this way, I credit my parents for just making this feel like the norm,” Hasty said. “For my wife and I, one of our callings has been to rescue and to give animals a second chance or an opportunity and a good home.”

If you’re looking for a lovable companion like Tessie, help WOOD TV8 and NBC Clear the Shelters now through Sept. 19. Find the information here about participating shelters near you where you can adopt or donate, with 100% of your donations going to the shelter you choose.