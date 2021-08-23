Clear the Shelters 2021: Adopt or donate now through Sept. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The time is now to find your next fluffy friend or donate directly to an animal shelter of your choosing: WOOD-TV and NBC’s Clear the Shelter is happening now through Sept 19.

Shelters across the state and country and ready for you to bring home your next source of joy. Find a participating shelter or rescue taking part in the monthlong event by visiting the Clear the Shelters website. You’ll also find helpful tips for finding that perfect companion and bringing them home.

If adoption is not a possibility, donating to a rescue or shelter of your choice has never been easier. Visit GreaterGood.org and 100% of your donation goes to the shelter.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters each year.

Last year, more than 100,000 animals were rescued during the Clear the Shelter campaign and over $1.3 million was raised.