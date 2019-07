Clear the Shelters is back! Join NBC & Telemundo stations on August 17th for the annual pet adoption event that has helped more than 250,000 pets find forever homes nationwide.

This annual event will be taking place at local shelters all over West Michigan with our local Clear the Shelters correspondent, Eva Aguirre Cooper, showcasing adoptable pets. As we get closer to the #CleartheShelters day, we will post a list of shelters in the area that will have your adoptable fur-ever best friend!