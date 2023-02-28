Surveillance images show the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Cassopolis on Feb. 27, 2023.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help to identify the man who robbed a bank in Cassopolis Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch on S. Broadway Street near State Street. The Cassopolis Police Department says the robber came in and told a teller to give him money. He put it in plastic grocery bags and left.

Police released surveillance images of the robber Tuesday. He was described as an older white man. He was wearing a brown T-shirt, black sweatpants, sandals and a motorcycle helmet.

A surveillance image shows the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Cassopolis on Feb. 27, 2023.

A surveillance image shows the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Cassopolis on Feb. 27, 2023.

A surveillance image shows the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Cassopolis on Feb. 27, 2023.

A surveillance image shows the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Cassopolis on Feb. 27, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 800.462.9328.