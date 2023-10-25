MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man faces a charge of open murder after allegedly crashing a stolen car, which resulted in the passenger’s death, according to the Cass County prosecutor.

It happened early Sunday morning, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Cody Ray-Anthony Kleitz, 28, of Elkhart, Indiana, is accused of driving a stolen car in Indiana and ignoring commands to stop from police. Then, he allegedly fled into Michigan, drove on M-205 and Redfield Street in Mason Township and crashed the car, the prosecutor said.

The adult passenger in the stolen car died on scene, according to the prosecutor’s office. Their name was not released Wednesday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the Michigan crash, said deputies found Kleitz near the scene of the crash and arrested him.

Kleitz was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on several charges, according to the prosecutor: open murder, operating under the influence of a controlled substance causing death, first-degree fleeing a police officer, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and fourth-degree fleeing a police officer.

Bond was set at $300,000. Kleitz is expected back in court Nov. 2 for a probable cause hearing and again Nov. 8 for a preliminary examination.