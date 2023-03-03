Surveillance images show the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Cassopolis on Feb. 27, 2023.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the man who robbed a bank branch in Cassopolis earlier this week has been arrested.

The suspect was taken into custody in South Bend, Indiana, and jailed there pending extradition to Michigan.

The robbery happened Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank branch on S. Broadway Street near State Street. The Cassopolis Police Department says the robber came in and told a teller to give him money. He put it in plastic grocery bags and left.

Police released surveillance images of the robber on Tuesday.

The suspect’s name wasn’t released. It’s not yet known when he’ll be arraigned; that will depend on the extradition process.