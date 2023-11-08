DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a K-9 helped them find a domestic assault suspect armed with a crossbow in Dowagiac.

Tuesday afternoon, at around 3:50 p.m., the Dowagiac Police Department said officers responded to a domestic assault at 550 Riverside Dr. They were told the suspect had fled into a wooded area with a crossbow.

Dowagiac police, alongside the Michigan State Police and the Pokagon Tribal Police Department, set up a perimeter of the area and deployed a drone, as well as a K-9 named Cash.

At about 5:45 p.m., Cash found the suspect, a 28-year-old man, hiding in a deer blind, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Police said they took him into custody and seized the crossbow as evidence. The man was taken to the Cass County jail.