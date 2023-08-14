HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Niles early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police said around 2 a.m. troopers received a crash alert from an iPhone on M-51 near Maple Lane in Howard Township, north of Niles.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was heading northbound on M-51 towards Dowagiac when he went off the roadway, lost control, hit an embankment and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old Dowagiac man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP. His name was not released.

State police said it appears the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

It’s unknown what led to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.