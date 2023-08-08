NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a crash near Three Rivers Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Corey Lake Road and County Line Road in Newberg Township, according to Michigan State Police. A 2023 Silver Chevy Trailblazer was driving on Corey Lake Road when it lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Both people in the car, a 23-year-old Indiana woman and a 26-year-old Jones, Michigan man were thrown from the vehicle, according to troopers.

The woman, who was the passenger, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, MSP said. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say excessive speed was a factor in the crash and neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The crash is under investigation.