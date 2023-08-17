MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash near the Indiana border.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash on US-12 near Five Points Road in Mason Township.

The motorcycle was heading eastbound on US-12 when it crashed with a pickup truck turning into a driveway. The sheriff’s office says witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.