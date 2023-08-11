MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested after crashing into a house near the Indiana border early Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 a.m. Friday, it responded to a report of a car crashing into a house near the intersection of Redfield Street and Ironwood Drive in Milton Township, south of Niles.

Before deputies arrived, the driver left the scene. However, he was found a short time later, arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail on multiple charges, according to CCSO. His name has not been released pending arraignment.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.