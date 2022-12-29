MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed when an SUV hit a tree south of Niles Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Road near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township.

Michigan State Police say a 65-year-old Niles man headed east lost control, causing his SUV to leave the road and hit a tree. The man was dead when emergency responders arrived.

The man’s name was not released Thursday morning.

MSP says the driver did not appear to be wearing a seat belt. It is still looking into whether alcohol could have been involved.