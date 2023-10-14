POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a driver led them on a chase Saturday through Cass and Van Buren counties.

It happened slightly after 10:50 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

While in Pokagon Township, Cass County deputies said they saw a vehicle travel into the oncoming lane, nearly causing a crash.

Although deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, according to the sheriff’s office. It headed north for about 13 miles, traveling through Silver Creek Township and then into Van Buren County.

Deputies said the vehicle ended up in a field in Keeler Township. Then, the suspect allegedly fled on foot and went into a wooded area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Van Buren County deputies arrived on scene, and a K-9 named Kuno was able to track the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

No information about the suspect were released Saturday.