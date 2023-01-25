JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a crash west of Cassopolis Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Dailey Road north of Dunning Street in Jefferson Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said a driver lost control on the icy road. Her car hit a tree.

The driver, a 42-year-old Dowagiac woman, was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana. Deputies did not release information about her condition.

Deputies say the driver was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not involved.