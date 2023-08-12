One man was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash near Dowagiac on Aug. 12, 2023, deputies say. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was hospitalized Saturday after another person failed to obey a stop sign and hit his vehicle in an intersection near Dowagiac, deputies say.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of M-62 and Indian Lake Road in Silver Creek Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A 90-year-old man from Granger was heading north on Indian Lake Road when he failed to obey the stop sign at M-62, deputies said. He entered the intersection and hit a vehicle that was traveling east on M-62, forcing it off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 63-year-old Dowagiac man in the eastbound vehicle was taken to the hospital for his injuries, deputies said.

The Granger man was treated on scene.

Deputies said alcohol did not seem to be a factor.