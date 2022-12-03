HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 41-year-old woman from Mishawaka, Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office said four other victims were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

We’re told CCSO responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck at 5:26 pm. The crash happened on M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in Howard Township.

We’re told the 41-year-old woman was stopping in the roadway of M-60 to turn onto Anderson Road when a 34-year-old, Dowagiac resident, riding with three passengers, traveling southwest on M-60 crashed into the back of her vehicle. The Dowagiac resident’s vehicle continued off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The 41-year-old woman’s vehicle was pushed into the northeast lane of traffic. A semi-truck driven by a 72-year-old, Niles resident was traveling northeast on M-60 and crashed into the woman’s vehicle.

CCSO said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dowagiac resident and three other passengers were hurt in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.